I was very stubborn and foolish: Kajol

Kajol recently opened up about her upcoming projects and shared her views on taking a sabbatical during the peak of her career. The actress expressed that she has been exploring several ideas and scripts. However, nothing is finalised as of now.

In an interview with ‘Mid-Day’, Kajol opened up about unconventional choices she made in her journey. She played a negative role in the film ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth’. Later, she stepped away from movies during the peak of her career. Talking about the same, Kajol said, “I feel I was very stubborn and foolish and I was proved right, fortunately. But I see so many women doing this all the time without being given any awards for it. I have made my own decisions and I stand by them. I am grateful that all my eccentricities have been loved.”

In the same conversation, Kajol talked about her next projects. She revealed that she hadn’t signed anything yet. The actress said, “I’m listening to a lot of scripts. I have two or three things that I’m working on. But I have nothing concrete to tell you.”

The actress also opened up about choosing a project wisely. Apart from the story, the actress also gives importance to seeing who she is working with while signing a film. She said, “It’s important to me that I work with people whom I can relate to and talk to. You spend 50 days with people (on the set) and if you don’t like them, those 50 days can feel like 500!”

The actress was last seen in the film ‘Sarzameen’, directed by Kayoze Irani. The movie also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in key roles.

Kajol will feature in ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam.