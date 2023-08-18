I was very loud and clear: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, who was recently seen in the ‘Jio Cinema’ web series ‘Taali’, opened up about the time when, back in the 1990s, film magazines wouldn’t feature her on their covers because of her opinionated statements. Sen, who became Miss Universe in 1994, was often seen as a rulebreaker in her career choices and her personal life. In the interview, Sen said that the world is far more accepting than it was back in the 1990s.

The ‘Aarya’ star was asked about the repercussions of being ‘bindaas’ in the industry and she told ‘Film Companion’, “There were repercussions in the ‘90s because back then, it was a much more closeted society. So, for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like, ‘She is a bad influence. Don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else’,” she recalled.

“There was a time when they told magazines not to put me on the cover because of my quotes. I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear,” she further shared.

Despite that, Sushmita never stopped herself from expressing her thoughts: “I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So, am I going to shy away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better and nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before.”

Sushmita said that the ‘world is far more accepting of someone speaking their mind. There is still that ‘haw’ element, but it’s not as bad as the 1990s’.

Sushmita made her big comeback to the screen with the ‘Hotstar’ web series ‘Aarya’. The third season of the series is currently in the making. The actor recently had a health scare when she had a heart attack while shooting for the show.