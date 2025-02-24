I was told I would be blacklisted: Denise Richards

Hollywood actress Denise Richards was threatened with being ‘blacklisted’ if she spoke publicly about the sexual harassment she endured as a young actress.

The 54-year-old soared to fame thanks to her part in the 1998 neo-noir thriller ‘Wild Things’, which famously saw her kiss co-star Neve Campbell, 51, in a swimming pool and opened up about how she didn’t come forward or file an abuse lawsuit early in her career due to fears of being ostracised from the industry, reported ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘People’ magazine, “I was told I would be blacklisted. I felt so vulnerable. This was the career I wanted to do. To be told that you’re never going to work in an industry that you are passionate about. It’s a hard thing’.

The actress also reflected on how the industry has changed in recent years, particularly in light of the #MeToo movement. She further mentioned, “I am glad that women are able to have more of a voice and be more protected. If that happened at this age, I would handle it differently, but I was so young and unknown and just starting out.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress, who has three daughters, Sami (20) Lola (19) and Eloise (13), said becoming a mother has shifted her perspective.

She went on, “I look at my daughters doing our show and being such strong women. If I had that, I think I would’ve been able to handle it a little differently.”

The actress also opened up about past trauma while appearing on season three of Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ last month. She described how a past sexual assault had shaped her responses to being scared, adding, “I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear. I’ve been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me. I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger.”