I was tagged as a controversial actor: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has never shied away from calling a spade a spade and is known for her honest and unfiltered views on politics and societal issues. Recently, addressing the consequences of her vocal stances, she revealed that it has cost her work and film opportunities. In an industry where maintaining a neutral or conformist image can often be beneficial for career longevity, Swara said that her forthrightness has led to professional setbacks.

In a recent interview with ‘Connect Cine’, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star spoke about the backlash she has faced for her outspoken nature, including being sidelined by filmmakers and industry insiders. She also opened up about the professional and personal repercussions of her outspoken nature. She emphasised that her choice to voice her opinions, particularly on contentious issues, was a conscious decision. She stated, “I don’t want to act like I am a victim. I chose this path. I decided that I would be vocal and put forth my opinion on issues. I could’ve chosen to stay silent. There was no need for me to write an open letter, expressing my discontent on the ‘Johar’ scene in ‘Padmaavat’. There was no need for me to do it.”

She acknowledged that while she could have remained silent, it was crucial for her to stay true to herself. She highlighted her authenticity by saying, “You can have complaints against me. You may like or despise me. But even those who hate me can’t say that I am a liar or fake. They can’t say that I pretend to be someone else I am not. My opinion doesn’t change according to my conversations with people. I am the same with everyone. If I hadn’t expressed myself, I would have felt suffocated.”