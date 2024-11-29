I was still hungry as an actor: Tamannaah Bhatia

To promote the release of her new film, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, she was joined by her co-stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in the second edition of ‘Screen Live’, which is one of the flagship events of the newly relaunched ‘Screen’, the one-stop shop for quality journalism in Indian entertainment space.

Talking about her learnings from the initial struggle to make a mark in a new industry and how ‘Baahubali’ was a game-changer in more ways than one, Tamannaah said, “Working with people much older than me and in a place where I didn’t know the language was one of my biggest learnings. I understood a completely different culture and I can now speak in both Tamil and Telugu.”

“I had that commercial success, but I was still hungry as an actor. I wanted to perform different and challenging roles. The thing is when an actor is doing commercially well, there is a notion that moving away from it and experimenting with roles is unnecessary. But my funda was ‘hatke’. I wanted to do different parts,” said Tamannaah.