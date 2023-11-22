I was really drawn to the script of ‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, which also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. In an interview with ‘Variety’, Ranbir was asked what made him accept ‘Animal’ and if he watched director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, both of which have been criticised for glorifying misogyny.

“Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of ‘Animal’. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching ‘Arjun Reddy’ or ‘Kabir Singh’, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept ‘Animal’ wasn’t solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga,” said Ranbir.

He added that he thinks ‘Animal’ will offer a ‘different experience altogether’. When asked if his character in the film is similar to previous Sandeep Reddy Vanga protagonists - Shahid Kapoor in ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2017) - Ranbir admitted he was also essaying a ‘tough and uncompromising’ role.

“Yes, my character in ‘Animal’ does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists. He is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character,” he said.