Katrina Kaif, who has spent over two decades in Bollywood, has carved a niche for herself despite coming from a non-filmy background. From her modeling days to becoming one of the industry’s top stars, Katrina’s journey has been inspiring. In a recent conversation with ‘Vogue India’, the ‘Namastey London’ star reflected on her early days in the industry and how she survived without any backing.

“There’s so much I could imbibe from my younger self. Looking back, I was 18 in such a massive industry with absolutely no connections. I was extremely naive and innocent, but I had so much belief. And you know what I didn’t have? Fear. I wasn’t perplexed by nagging doubts. The absence of fear and judgment was freeing. I think that’s something I would take back from my younger self,” she said.

Beyond acting, Katrina has also established herself as an entrepreneur. Drawing parallels between both fields, the ‘Race’ star said, “I’ve carried many similar traits from being an actor into being an entrepreneur and a business owner. I’ve learnt that it’s important in business to listen and the same applies to acting. You have to really listen to collaborate.”

The actress also emphasised the strength of listening to one’s inner voice, especially in tough times. “I feel like I can be quite guarded. I struggle with that and know that others do too. When I’ve had low and difficult moments in my life, what has been a great source of strength is knowing I am not alone. You can find solace and strength in knowing that we all face challenges. It’s important to share those feelings.”