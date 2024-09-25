‘I was craving for light-hearted shows’

Mumbai: Barun Sobti was eager to work on a light-hearted series like ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ that would give audiences a break from the abundance of intense dramas currently dominating the streaming landscape.

The comedy-drama follows three friends, Avinash (Sobti), Radhika (Anjali Anand) and Suman (Priya Bapat), as they navigate the often hilarious and chaotic world of parenting while juggling their individuality and relationships.

The actor, who received universal praise for his performances in crime thriller shows ‘Asur’ and ‘Kohrra’, said that he was instantly drawn to the story about new parents and felt it was written ‘delicately’.

“It was a novel idea. My wife and I watch content at night when the kids are sleeping. Everything looked the same and everyone was trying to sound very intelligent. It feels like we’ve seen a lot of this and there’s no light-hearted stuff. People were making shows with their brains and not hearts. When this show came, I was like, ‘It is all heart. Let’s do this’. If I’m craving for such shows, the audience will lap it up on this,” Sobti told the top news agency.

According to Sobti, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ is one show of his that even his children can watch. He shares two kids with his wife Pashmeen Manchanda. “Things like ‘Asur’ and ‘Kohrra’ are much colder to handle. Compared to the larger milieu, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ is a much lighter show right now. My idea will be to show them a funny series that they can laugh at,” he added.

‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, produced by ‘Yamini Pictures Private Limited’, will premiere on ‘Sony LIV’ on October 11.