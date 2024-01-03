I was clinically dead: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade, who recently underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack, spoke about his harrowing experience. In an interview, he said that he’d never been hospitalised before in his life and that the health emergency has made him realise that ‘jaan hai toh jahaan hai (health is wealth)’. Shreyas was rushed to an Andheri hospital last month, where his heart stopped beating for a full 10 minutes.

He told a leading media house in a new interview that he was ‘clinically dead’. The actor is now recuperating at home. He said that he had never been hospitalised before but noted that his family has a history of heart ailments. Shreyas has been working consistently since the age of 20. He is now 47. He said that he had been feeling ‘extremely fatigued’ because of his hectic work schedule in the last few months and that he took precautionary actions and underwent several tests.

Shreyas recalled the day he went into cardiac arrest and said that he was working on the upcoming ensemble comedy film, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. He was performing military exercises when he had a heart attack. “Suddenly, I felt breathless and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes,” he said.

Shreyas said that calling this experience a wake-up call would be ‘an understatement’, as he was ‘clinically dead’ for several minutes. He urged people to not take their health for granted and said that regular doctor visits are important. He revealed that he doesn’t smoke, drinks rarely and follows a healthy diet and lifestyle. And yet, he wasn’t spared.