I was at a very low phase of my life: Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan has been away from films for too long. The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan’s brother in the 2004 film ‘Main Hoon Na’, delivered quite a few hits before completely disappearing from the film scene in 2015. He is now gearing up for his comeback film and has talked about the time when he was at his lowest. He said he looked like a ‘baingan (brinjal)’ when his friend offered him a film recently.

Zayed will soon be seen in a film, in which he will share screen space with his father, Sanjay Khan, for the first time as an adult. He had played Tipu Sultan’s son as a child artist in Sanjay’s directorial ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’, the 1990 TV show starring the latter in the titular role.

“About a year and a half back, I was at a very low phase of my life. I had gone too much in not taking care of myself because I have heard so many ‘no’ from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star,” he told a popular entertainment news portal.

Zayed further said that when his friend Aseem came to him, he was surprised to see him not getting any work.