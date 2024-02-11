I was always very curious about the source of life: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, currently starring in the film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, recently shared about going down a spiritual path when he felt uncertainty in his life. He follows the Radha Soami faith and discussed how he became connected to it in a recent interview.

During a conversation with ‘Quint Neon’, Shahid Kapoor was asked about an incident that shaped his life and he said, “It is my spiritual path. I always had a spiritual leaning. I was always very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here and what’s the point of it all and I was very lost because I didn’t have any answers so I couldn’t make sense of anything.”

“I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it and I think that helped me set the context for everything. I think that helped me understand things much better and understand myself better. And I think, among other things, like being an actor, being a parent and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God,” the actor added.

Shahid, in an earlier conversation, had confessed that he shares the same spiritual faith with Mira Rajput, but they met through family. Shahid and Mira spent two years living with Mira's parents in Punjab during the pandemic. Shahid and Mira were married in 2015. They have two children: Misha, aged 7 and Zayn, aged 5.