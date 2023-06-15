I was 27 when I shot the very first ‘Avatar’ movie: Zoe Saldana

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ star Zoe Saldana reacted to the delay of three upcoming sequels to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. Taking to her ‘Instagram’ stories, the actor referred to the recently revealed news that the three scheduled sequels to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ from last year have been postponed.

“Great! I’m going to be 53 when the last ‘Avatar’ comes out,” Saldana, 44, jokingly wrote above the news headline, adding an emoji of a shocked face, as reported by ‘People’.

“I was 27 when I shot the very first ‘Avatar’ movie,” she added with a bespectacled disguised face emoji.

As per ‘People’, ‘Disney’, the distributor behind the hit sci-fi franchise, announced on Tuesday that ‘Avatar 3’ will arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025; ‘Avatar 4’ on December 21, 2029 and ‘Avatar 5’ on December 19, 2031, according to ‘Variety’ and ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Saldana has played Neytiri, a bow-and-arrow-wielding Na’vi warrior and mother in James Cameron’s Oscar-winning ‘Avatar’, released in 2009 and is still reportedly the world’s number one highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusting for inflation). That first instalment began filming in 2007.

If ‘Avatar 5’ serves as the franchise’s finale and its purported 2031 release date hold, the entire on-screen series will span 22 years.

As per ‘People’, following the news of the delays, producer Jon Landau tweeted that each film in the ‘Avatar’ franchise ‘is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025’.