I want to play a hardcore villain: Sumona Chakravarti

Mumbai: Actor Sumona Chakravarti said that she wants to explore characters ranging from an antagonist to an intelligence officer in her new creative journey.

The actor, known for TV serial "Bade Acche Lagte Hain" and sketch comedy and celebrity chat shows like "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show", said that she is craving to do fiction.

“I want to do hardcore action, a thriller or psychological thriller because I love watching crime and gore on digital platforms. I would love to explore that. I would love to play a hardcore villain or an intelligence officer,” the 36-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

“Actors are never satisfied fully because we always want to do more and different work. I’ve decided that I want to satiate my craving for fiction and different kinds of work. There’s a lot of good work happening on OTT. I hope people are open to exploring it with me,” she said.

Going forward, Chakravarti said that she would like to be part of projects in the same vein as acclaimed international shows such as “Homeland”, “Fauda” and “Killing Eve”.

“I like the role of the antagonist named Villanelle in ‘Killing Eve’ and the role played by Claire Danes in ‘Homeland’. These are really good shows. I also loved Kiran Rao’s film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and Konkona Sen Sharma’s (segment 'The Mirror') in ‘Lust Stories 2’. It’s the kind of work that I would love to do.”

The actor is currently a participant in the reality stunt show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14.

Filming the Rohit Shetty-hosted series in Romania was a “difficult and painful” experience, she said.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience because of the kind of stunts that one gets to perform and experience that you’ll not get to do even in Bollywood or Hollywood films. Every stunt was difficult. I don’t think one can pay money and have this experience,” Chakravarti added.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14, which started airing on ‘Colors TV’ from Saturday, also features 11 other celebrity contestants who face their worst fears and perform a series of death-defying stunts under the supervision of the host to win the coveted title.

Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani are also part of the show.