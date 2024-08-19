I want to move away from films: Aamir Khan

Rhea Chakraborty released the latest promo of her show ‘Chapter 2’ and this time, the actress can be seen having a deep conversation with Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. In the promo, the stars can be seen discussing stardom, films, therapy and how to deal with grief, among other things.

The promo begins with Rhea praising the superstar for his looks. It then cuts to Aamir calling Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ‘good looking’. He said, “Hrithik is handsome. Salman is handsome. Shah Rukh is really handsome but me…” Rhea chipped in and said, “You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once.” Aamir then can be heard saying: “People make fun of my fashion choices.” Rhea teased, “I never said you are stylish.”

In the promo, Aamir can also be seen breaking down into tears while recalling something. He said, “From there, my chapter 2 began…” In the video, Aamir is also seen praising Rhea’s spirit. “You have shown remarkable courage, Rhea,” he said. He also talked about wanting to move away from films to which Rhea said, “Jhooth (lies)”. She also joked about having a lie detector test arranged for the actor. The ‘Lagaan’ actor also talked about taking therapy and how he has learnt a lot of things from the same.