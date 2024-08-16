I want to measure my words when I speak: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s new comedy-drama ‘Khel Khel Mein’, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor, opened to a slow start at the box office upon its release on August 15. While promoting the film, he addressed the criticism he faced regarding his diplomatic demeanor in public statements.

In an interview with ‘Galatta India’, Akshay emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective and being considerate of others’ feelings, stating that he is cautious with his words to avoid causing anyone distress.

In the entertainment industry, public figures often find themselves scrutinised for their statements and Akshay Kumar is no exception. He acknowledged the perception that he is diplomatic, explaining that he chooses his words carefully to ensure that he does not offend anyone: “Yes, I’m diplomatic because I want to measure my word when I tell anything to you.”

The actor believes that while he is aware of many things, he prefers not to share them as they might hurt someone’s sentiments.