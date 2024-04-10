I want to do powerful roles: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha hopes that with her latest work in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, filmmakers will see her in a different light, as she said that she has been trying to prove that she is a good actor.

Sonakshi was in New Delhi for the trailer launch of Bhansali’s debut series, where she talked about how she has been presented in a different light.

Asked if she feels that casting directors and filmmakers will now see you in a different light and maybe take her even more seriously, Sonakshi said, “Sure as hell, I hope so! What more a girl has to do? I have been trying to prove time and again that ‘main achchi actor hun bhai’.”

However, she did credit some of the wonderful opportunities that have come her way since her debut in the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg’.

“I have been given some wonderful opportunities I can’t entirely put a pin on one thing. It could be the choice of films or the makers I have worked with. But I truly believe that I have learnt something from every experience I have had professionally, which has made me the actor I am today and worthy enough of Sanjay sir’s world,” she said.

Sonakshi made no bones about how it’s every actor’s dream to be seen in a different light by filmmakers. “Every actor has a dream that a director sees them in a different light.”

With ‘Heeramandi’ set to release, Sonakshi said that her ‘mission’ now is to directors, who project her in a way no one else has seen before. “I want to do powerful roles and that has been my agenda in the last few years,” she said.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ will be released on ‘Netflix’ on May 1.