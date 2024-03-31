I want to do every kind of role: Alaya F

Alaya F is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. In an interview with ‘NDTV Yuva’, the actor talked about her journey in the film industry and shared how ‘nepotism also has its levels and layers’.

During the conversation, Alaya opened up on the topic of nepotism and shared, “My struggle was a privileged one. Nepotism also has levels and layers. My nepotism got me into rooms. Directors and producers would meet with me, but no one gave me a movie. I got my first movie, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, after testing for one and a half years.”

Alaya starred opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, which was released in 2020. She played the role of Saif’s daughter in the film directed by Nitin Kakkar. For her performance in the film, she won the Filmfare award for ‘Best Female Debut’. Since then, she has starred in ‘Freddy’, opposite Kartik Aaryan; in ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, opposite Karan Mehta and in an OTT release ‘U-turn’.

“As long as people are surprised and content with my work, I am happy doing that. Moreover, I am fortunate that filmmakers are coming to me with some very interesting projects. So as long as the projects that I am being offered are interesting - conventional or unconventional and feel right in my gut, I will do my best and I hope people like them. I want to do every kind of role,” she shared in an interview with a leading media house in 2023.

Alaya is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. It revolves around the characters of Akshay and Tiger, playing Indian army officers, who are on a mission to fight against India’s most dangerous enemy, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid.