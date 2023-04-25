I want to do all types of characters: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with the Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actor, who became a household name after her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, recently also spoke about the kinds of films she wants to do in the future and chose the name of actor Radhika Apte as her example.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had talked about facing rejections in the film industry. She recalled how she was ridiculed in a film set after she was taken in the film when a producer said that she looked like a ‘kid’, so there was no way that she could be in the film. The actor had also shared that she was the most hurt when she was not invited to the premiere of her Punjabi film and recalled how everyone from the production house was invited to the screening except her and that it had made her cry.

Now, in a recent interview with a leading media house, Shehnaaz was asked what kinds of films she would be interested in doing in the future. Responding to this question, she said, “I want to do cinema that people will find relatable. I want to do all types of characters. I would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte does. It is challenging and it creates a good image for you as an artiste.”