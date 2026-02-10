I want to break the glass wall: Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt previously talked about how her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a profound transformation since the birth of their daughter, Raha. Now, Ranbir himself has opened up about fatherhood, reflecting on how his approach differs from the parenting style of his father, Rishi Kapoor and earlier generations. He shared his thoughts on being announced as the new brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand.

In a video shared on the ‘YouTube’ channel ‘Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom’, he said: “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance. It was not like friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, unlike my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

Ranbir also reflected on living up to the Kapoor legacy and forging his own path: “Once you know you have come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach with your own thought process by bringing something new to the table. If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done, somewhere there would be a saturation point. So, I think it’s the intention - you have to really carry a feeling, a feeling of legacy and emotion forward. If you have that in the true sense, then nothing can stop you.”

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir are set to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir is gearing up for the release of ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ and will soon begin filming ‘Animal Park’.