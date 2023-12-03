I value other people’s opinions which mean more to me: Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar ‘Netflix’ film ‘The Archies’.

Khushi, who is currently busy promoting the film, recently opened up about being exposed to the demerits of social media from a very young age. She revealed that she no longer takes everything to heart and has learned to avoid overthinking, unlike before.

In an interview with a leading media house, Khushi said, “Unfortunately, I think I was exposed to a lot of social media from a very young age, so I’ve been kind of desensitised to a lot of it. You learn to differentiate when you read something, whether it stems from someone else’s insecurity. Now, I’ve learned not to take it so much to heart. I don’t really go through everything and overthink it as much as I used to before. Seeing it a lot from a young age has helped me differentiate it now. I value other people’s opinions who mean more to me, as I know it’s coming from a better place.”

Khushi Kapoor is playing the character Betty Cooper in the upcoming film.

When asked ‘What did Betty teach you about yourself?’ the actor said, “I think it’s to be kinder to myself. She’s a very sweet and sensitive girl and I think she taught me to be nicer to myself as well. I tend to take a lot of pressure and put a lot of weight on everything myself. Throughout the shoot, she kind of taught me to lessen the burden on myself and to be nicer to myself.”

‘The Archies’ also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and will be released on ‘Netflix’ on December 7.