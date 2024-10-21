Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who had stepped away from films after marrying superstar Rishi Kapoor, made a remarkable return to the screen with Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ following Rishi’s passing. Recently, Neetu appeared on Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, where her daughter Riddhima made her screen debut. During one of the episodes, Neetu opened up about how returning to work helped her in coping up with her husband’s death.

In a conversation with Riddhima on the show, Neetu shared her initial reluctance, saying, “After Papa (Rishi) went, I wasn’t ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show. I did ads. I used to shake before going.” Neetu also reflected on how challenging the last few years were for her. “That’s why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn’t do anything, I’d go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn’t good even until last year,” she said.