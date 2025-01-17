I try not to judge people: Anirban Chakrabarti

Anirban Chakrabarti is one of the busiest actors in the Bengali film industry right now. While many actors struggle to have even two releases in a year, Anirban’s three films - ‘Chaalchitro’, ‘Khadaan’ and ‘Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr’ - released on the same day in December. As 2025 begins, his film ‘Oporichito’ has already been released and ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’, directed by Srijit Mukherji, is ready to hit theatres. On top of that, he is set to return as the much-loved ‘Eken Babu’ in the new Bengali series ‘Puro Puri Eken’. Ask him about his upcoming films and the list seems never-ending.

Anirban came to acting relatively late, after spending years focused on academics. His role as ‘Eken Babu’ caught the audience’s attention. He quickly built a loyal fan base, which only grew stronger with his performance as Jatayu in the ‘Feluda’ series. In an industry where actors are often typecast, Anirban has broken the mold. Even his baldness, which might have been a limitation for others, never stood in the way of his performance.

“It’s just been six years for me in the industry and from the very first day, I felt welcomed,” he said, his trademark smile lighting up his face. “I haven’t been typecast and have been offered all kinds of roles. Many of my contemporaries and seniors have spoken about the struggles they had to go through. Sometimes, I wonder if I would have been able to overcome those challenges. I feel so fortunate and grateful for the opportunities I’ve received. Even now, I continue to play a variety of characters,” he said.

Anirban stepped into acting after turning 40, an age when many would expect him to be cast as a father or uncle. “But that didn’t happen with me. Roles were written with me in mind,” he added with a smile.

Working on ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ was fulfilling for Anirban. Acting alongside 11 talented artistes was a bonus and he shared how the creative energy on set made the film, adapted from ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, even more engaging. “Most of our chats were about food on the set and Kaushik Ganguly was in charge of that department,” laughed Anirban, who is shooting for ‘Mrigaya’ and ‘Raas’ at present.

Having worked with Mukherji on more than seven projects, Anirban finds the director’s methods unique. “He can be a little erratic - he will go to any length to get the scene he wants. He has his own way of thinking and that sets him apart,” he said.

‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ revolves around the jury system and the tendency to jump to conclusions. Anirban, however, avoids judging others quickly. “I am very careful about certain things in life and being judgmental is one of them. I think judging others is often unfair. When we’re younger, we don’t always see this. But as you experience life, meet more people and see the world, you become more understanding and less judgmental,” said Anirban, who plays the role of a non-Bengali in the film.