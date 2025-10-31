I think age suits me: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to celebrating his 60th birthday with fans on November 2 and the superstar believes he looks better with age. In an impromptu #AskSRK session on ‘X’, which he regularly does to stay connected to fans, Shah Rukh fielded many queries ranging from his birthday plans, upcoming movies and his life philosophy to the career of his two children, Aryan and Suhana.

Shah Rukh began the session by greeting fans with a post on Thursday, which read, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times…. Award…. Series release… Anniversary and all good things…. Thought would share some happy answers with you. So, if free, please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start.”

When a fan asked, “Why are you so handsome?”, Shah Rukh came up with a witty comeback. “I think age suits me. Sexy at 60!!! Superb at 70. Enticing at 80 and so forth,” said the actor, who recently celebrated the success of son Aryan Khan’s series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ and his National Award win for ‘Jawan’.

The questions thrown towards the star ranged from hilarious jokes, heartfelt love and genuine curiosity and Shah Rukh matched them with his signature wit and warmth.

On being asked why the actor hasn’t given interviews recently, the actor joked, “Have nothing new to say and old interviews have aged well, so ha ha.”

Another fan asked the romance icon, “Sometimes angels come with dimples. Is it true?” to which the actor promptly responded, “Always and with floppy hair!”

Asked which character he relates to the most from ‘The Ba****ds of Bollywood’, he wrote “Ghante ka Badshah obviously!”

Shah Rukh also shared his excitement over the release of his old hits during his birthday week. “I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all. You tell your friends to do the same, please. And ‘Dil Se’ was really dil se,” Shah Rukh wrote in reply to a fan’s question.