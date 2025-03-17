I still feel very influenced by Wednesday Addams: Christina Ricci

Hollywood star Christina Ricci said the dark, rebellious character of Wednesday Addams had a huge influence on the actress and her career. The 45-year-old actress played the role of Wednesday Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ when she was just 11 years old in 1991 and later played a teacher in the 2022 ‘Netflix’ spin-off series ‘Wednesday’.

Ricci told Britain’s ‘HELLO!’ magazine: “Wednesday is still the character I'm best known for. I spent a ton of time in my childhood playing her, so she had a huge influence on me and my career.”

The actress said that she still feels ‘very influenced by her’. “I spent a ton of time identifying with her and I’m happy that Wednesday is still a huge part of my life.”

Currently, the actress can be seen essaying the role of adult Misty Quigley in the drama ‘Yellowjackets’, which follows both the teen survivors of a plane crash lost in the wilderness in 1996 and their later lives in 2021 and she has a lot of ‘fun’ in the role, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

“Misty is the most fun character to play; she’s so arrogant. It’s almost as if she doesn’t view herself as a real human being. She thinks she can do anything and get away with anything.”

Ricci shared that the current third season of the show is very ‘intense’. “Season three reveals even more of the mystery of what happened back then with the survivors and what is happening with them now. There are a lot of twists and surprises to come. It’s crazy, scary and intense. Not giving anything away, but the body count is really high.”

The actress is confident of her chances of survival if she was stranded in the wilderness in real life. She said, “I love watching survival TV shows, so I like to think I would do OK. I love ‘Naked and Afraid’, which has taught me that when you have literally nothing at all, start with finding some shoes.”