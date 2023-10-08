I stand with Israel: Gal Gadot

Los Angeles: Popular Israeli actors Gal Gadot and Lior Raz condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas militants and appealed to the world to show solidarity with the country.

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared ‘war’ and said his country would extract an ‘unprecedented price’ from its enemy.

Gadot, the star of Hollywood films such as the ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise and ‘Heart of Stone’, posted a picture of Israel’s flag on her official ‘Instagram’ account. “I stand with Israel. You should too. The world can’t sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening,” wrote the actor, who divides her time between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles.

Raz, star and co-creator of the hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’, shared an emotional plea to his followers on his ‘Instagram Story’. “Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered children, women and men in cold blood in their beds. This is not a victory. It is darkness fighting light,” he wrote. In a separate post on his ‘Instagram Story’, Raz appealed to the world to ‘remember this day even later in the war’.

“When the war turns and we promise you that we Israelis will turn it and Gaza will absorb the losses, remember that we go into this war with a heavy heart, with no desire to kill innocents and with no choice in the face of those who come against us,” the actor-screenwriter said.