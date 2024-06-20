I silenced my critics by making 'Taaza Khabar': Bhuvan Bam

Actor and ‘YouTube’ sensation Bhuvan Bam voiced his commitment to changing perceptions about creators leading major film and television projects.

“I want to change the ethos and perception that a ‘YouTube’ creator can’t lead films and projects,” said Bhuvan Bam. He added, “I silenced my critics by making ‘Taaza Khabar’, one of the most-watched shows of 2023. And it is a fact.”

Building on this momentum, Bhuvan has promised that the second season of ‘Taaza Khabar’ will be even more impactful.

“The second season will shape everyone’s perception towards content creators who want to make it big in Bollywood as full-time actors,” Bhuvan stated.

He further shared, “We are bringing more depth, excitement and innovation to the story and I am confident it will resonate even more with our audience.”

Bhuvan started his career by uploading a video mocking a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions about her son’s death due to the Kashmir floods. He then started his ‘YouTube’ channel in 2015.

In 2016, he released a music video titled ‘Teri meri kahani’. In 2018, he began a new digital series on ‘YouTube’ called ‘Titu Talks’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the first guest. In 2023, he made his OTT debut with ‘Taaza Khabar’ and was also seen in Amazon miniTV’s ‘Rafta Rafta’.

‘Taaza Khabar’, a fantasy comedy thriller directed by Himank Gaur, also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur and Shilpa Shukla. It tells the story of a sanitation worker who comes across a magical boon that can predict the future.