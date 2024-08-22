I shouldn’t be putting out my personal life: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu spoke about why she believes in keeping her personal life ‘strictly personal’, her hard work to make a mark in movies and her experience of the Paris Olympics. She also spoke about her life with former Danish badminton star Mathias Boe, who was coach of India’s leading badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Known for her captivating roles in films like ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Dunki’, Taapsee opened up about her recent wedding. In an interview with a top news organisation, she also narrated why she made the decision to keep the wedding private.

For months, speculation about the details of their wedding circulated, but Taapsee and Mathias chose to keep the event away from the public eye. The actress maintained a certain level of privacy around her personal life and elaborated on the decision to keep the wedding private.

“Actually, I’m still hesitant in certain ways. I don’t like to milk a headline out of it. It’s been like that I’ve seen with actresses: once you are with someone, regardless of how big or small the personality of that someone is, that starts overtaking your headlines, like headlines regarding my work,” she said.

Taapsee recalled how her one-page interview about her work was overshadowed by a headline about whom she is dating.

“Actually, it happened with me. So, when I spoke about him very casually, it became the headline of a one-page interview that I gave about my work. Imagine someone would just come into the industry and have just done her first film. My second film, ‘Baby’, was about to release and I had heartfully given an interview talking about how my first movie became a success, how I got a small but powerful role in this film and how I’m trying to transition from South to Hindi cinema. I spoke about so much, but all they could carry as a headline was his name just because I’m seeing this person,” she said.

She added, “I don’t even know if they know exactly who he is. But it was just probably of interest: ‘Ki ye kisko date kar rahi hai? Iska chakkar kiske sath chal raha hai?’ So, that kind of thing didn’t make me feel nice. Because I’ve worked really hard to be where I am, to earn the name that I have, it can’t be overtaken by anybody else who is not really responsible for that, right? So, it’s my personal life and it will be strictly personal and this is my profession. I was strictly professional.”

On the comments she received about the leaked videos, Taapsee said, “I’m like, you know, that actually validated my belief that I shouldn’t be putting out my personal life. Because the kind of things that they were writing there - ‘Oh, what is this? She’s overacting at her wedding. Why is she not covering her head? Why is she...’ The kind of scrutiny and the liberty people take to comment on what I should be doing in my personal life is not something I’m okay with.”