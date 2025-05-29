I really want to go to India: South Korean star Park Bo Gum

Actor Park Bo Gum, a popular name for K-drama fans across the globe for shows such as ‘Reply 1988’, ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Encounter’ and ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’, said he would love to travel to India and meet his admirers.

Bo Gum’s next show is the much-anticipated ‘Prime Video’ drama ‘Good Boy’, which features a group of high-level athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment process.

Asked what his message to fans in India would be, who have followed his career closely, the 31-year-old actor thanked them in Hindi. “To my Indian friends, dhanyavaad (thank you). Is that right? Thank you for your support and love. I really want to go to India. I don’t know when, but if I have a chance to go to India, I really want to meet and greet you all. I hope so. So, thank you a lot. Dhanyavaad,” Bo Gum responded to a question posed by PTI during a media roundtable.

The actor also said that he would love to be part of an Indian production, preferably a musical if given a chance.

The actor, who completed his mandatory military service in February 2022, said he is keen to explore more interesting stories. “I am drawn towards things that are entertaining to read. I think I’m drawn to stories that make you think and stories that you can talk about with your family members after watching it together.”

“After finishing my military service, I find that there are more stories that I want to tell and more roles that I want to take on. So, beginning this year, I’m going to really do my best to tell the most number of stories I can and also take on the most number of roles that I can,” he responded to another question by PTI.

In ‘Good Boy’, Bo Gum plays the character of Yoon Dong-ju, a gold medal-winning boxer. Kim So-hyun stars opposite Park Bo Gum as Ji Han-na, an award-winning shooter. The cast also includes popular South Korean stars such as Lee Sang-yi, Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok.

Bo Gum said ‘Good Boy’ was the first project he joined after his military service concluded and he trained for over six months to authentically portray his character. “I actually trained in real-life boxing with physical contact. And I also worked out a lot because I had to grow my muscle percentage. I remember when we were on set and on location, we would work out together and I actually learned a lot from these guys (other cast members),” he said.

‘Good Boy’ will start streaming on ‘Prime Video’ on May 31.