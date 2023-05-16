Sara Ali Khan said that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates to the pulse of her country and enjoys being ‘an Indian desi girl’.

Her girl-next-door avatar has always been a fan favourite and once again, she will be seen playing a young middle-class woman opposite Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming Laxman Utekar directorial ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

When asked if she opts for such roles only to gain an edge over other actors, Sara Ali Khan replied: “I don’t know if it’s about gaining an edge, but the truth is that I think I really relate very strongly with the pulse of my country. I have grown up thinking of myself as just another Indian desi girl from Juhu, who lives with her mama and doesn’t really have any frills and fancies and filmy friends, to be honest with you.”

“So, one has always grown up being very proud of one’s Indianness. I think that’s a more personal thing. I think it is Abhishek Kapoor sir’s vision, Aanand L Rai sir’s guidance or Laxman sir’s instructions that make me feel like a character you can relate to. I think that is what this really is all about, at least for me,” she added.

Abhishek Kapoor helmed Sara Ali Khan in the much-acclaimed film ‘Kedarnath’ and Aanand L Rai in the Dhanush-Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Atrangi Re’.

A small-town love story about two warring partners, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is backed by Dinesh Vijan under ‘Maddock Films’ banner. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Sood.