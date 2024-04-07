I really admire that SRK respects women a lot: Nayanthara

Nayanthara is among the most highly-paid female actors in the Tamil film industry. She has been nicknamed Lady Thalaivi by her fans because of her successful movie career. The actor, in a recent interview with ‘Hello’ magazine, spoke about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’.

Nayanthara said that filmmaker Atlee is her close friend and she was excited about the project as she had an action-packed role.

When quizzed about starring opposite Shah Rukh in the action-thriller, she said, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot. I was pretty sure that ‘Jawan’ would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

Nayanthara portrayed the role of Narmada Rai, head of Force One (the counter-terrorism unit of Mumbai police) in the vigilante action saga. Shah Rukh played a double role in ‘Jawan’, as he essayed the characters of both the son and the father.