I rarely listen to songs nowadays: Amit Kumar

Even today, no radio programme would miss playing ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ from ‘Balika Badhu’ (1976). RD Burman and Amit Kumar have churned out numerous hits. Indian film music has changed a lot since those days. Today, if your song isn't trending on ‘Reels’, it’s not considered a hit. At 72, however, Amit believes in moving forward. He focuses on composing music, performing stage shows and singing the songs he loves, like ‘Bondhu’, which he sang on his 72nd birthday. Recently, he also recorded a song for Raj Chakraborty’s new Bengali film starring Mithun Chakraborty, with music composed by Jeet Gannguli. Here are excerpts from a chat with the veteran singer.

You recently recorded a new Bengali song on friendship on your birthday. The song ‘Bondhu’ is a nostalgic trip down memory lane where you seem to remember the time spent with old friends and recounting the friendship.

Yes, the song is for friends. I really loved the theme. I won’t say it’s unusual but it’s a very emotional song. In it, I reflect on my friends - some who have departed and others who remain. Sreeraj Mitra’s beautiful lyrics combined with Rocket Mondal’s brilliant composition have made it a beautiful song. ‘Bondhu’ has a simple tune, which is rare these days. I don’t listen to many songs now as I stay busy with my own compositions and stage shows.

It's often said that two actors can’t be friends. In the film and music industry, is it truly possible to form genuine friendships?

I’m not sure. I’m quite aloof from the film industry and have moved far beyond the world of cinema.

But what about forming friendships in the music industry?

We are all professionals. While we do meet people at parties and exchange greetings, I’ve lost many of my contemporaries. I talk to Suresh Wadkar, who lives nearby and I speak with Shailendra Singh almost every day. As part of the older generation, our conversations now focus more on sports and other topics rather than music. I was extremely close to RD Burman, but those days are long gone.

You mentioned that you hardly listen to music these days. Why is that?

I don’t listen to music these days. I’m occupied with composing and my shows. However, that doesn’t mean I dismiss today’s music. Everyone is creating good music and has their own space. But the way I grew up listening to music is a thing of the past. I suppose I’m just old-fashioned in that regard.

Reel or real

For those of us who grew up in the 1990s, we still remember the lyrics of songs by heart. The lyrics of songs by legends like Gulzar, Kishore Kumar and RD Burman are part of our memories. But in today’s reel world, it seems we’re mostly focused on the 30-second hook of a song. What are your thoughts on this shift?

We can’t change it. Times have changed. It’s sad when a song isn’t fully heard. Personally, I’ve accepted this. Today, we all feel restless, but we must keep up with the times. I come from an older generation and as Dev Anand saab used to say, “Let’s forget and move on.” I’ve learned to do just that. Yes, we’re missing the beat and losing the lyrical value and harmony. When we sit with friends, these are the things we discuss. But we need to accept the change.