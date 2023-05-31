'I quite enjoy the whole process of putting an outfit together'

Manushi Chhillar, who marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, recently opened up about the pressures of looking her best at the prestigious global event.

Talking to a news portal, the Bollywood actor said that, as an actor, she quite enjoys the whole process of putting an outfit together. She admitted that there is certainly pressure to look the best on an international platform.

However, Chhillar added that she didn’t let the pressure get to her. According to her, she had a beautiful team and everything fell into place just beautifully.

Spilling some beans on her outfit, Manushi said that she had no pressure to wear the best outfit. She wanted to just wear something that would make her feel like herself.

She also revealed that the Fovari outfit she wore on day one of the festivals was decided just moments before she walked the red carpet. She recalled coming from a long outdoor shoot and not having time to put together her outfits and it was five minutes before the red carpet that they decided on the outfit she actually ended up wearing.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.