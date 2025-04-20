I promise ‘Jaat 2’ will be even better: Sunny Deol

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who thanked people for showering love on his latest release, the action movie ‘Jaat’, said its upcoming sequel would be even better.

Since its release in theatres on April 10, the film has grossed over Rs 89 crores at the global box office. The makers announced a follow-up film earlier this week.

The ‘Gadar 2’ star posted a video on ‘Instagram’, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley. “You have given me so much love for my film ‘Jaat’. I promise ‘Jaat 2’ will be even better,” Deol said in the video, adding that he will soon resume shooting his next movie ‘Border 2’.

In the caption, the 67-year-old actor wrote, “Keep loving ‘Jaat’ and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep them coming and share them with me. Your love and emotions are what has made ‘Jaat’ a success.”

‘Jaat’ is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vineet Kumar Singh.

The movie is produced by ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘People Media Factory’.

Deol’s next movie is ‘Border 2’, a follow-up to his 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’. The film, which will also star Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026.