I prefer the ecosystem and discipline of South industry: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is a big name in the South Indian film industry and she has worked in films in various languages, mainly in the Tamil and Telugu industries. She has also been a part of the Hindi film industry and made her debut in a Bollywood film. Her performance in ‘Special 26’ was praised by one and all. The actor recently revealed why she prefers working in the South rather than Bollywood.

Kajal recently spoke about the South versus Hindi film debate and revealed that she prefers working in the South industry over Bollywood at an event by a leading media house.

“Hindi has been our mother tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the ecosystem, ethics, values and discipline of the South industry, which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema,” she said.

Kajal also spoke highly of the South industry and said, “South is definitely very accepting, but I guess there is no discount or shortcut to hard work. And there is no easy way to success.”

“There are a lot of people who want to start their careers in Hindi because it is a more nationwide-recognised language. Having said that, yes, the South is a very friendly industry; it’s very accepting. There are fabulous technicians in the South, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated across all four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada,” she further stated.

The star is working on ‘Indian 2’, which will mark her collaboration with Kamal Haasan for the first time. She also has a Bollywood film, ‘Uma’, in her kitty. She wrapped the project back in 2021.