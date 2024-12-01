I prefer being choosy: Soumitrisha

Few actresses get as lucky as Soumitrisha. She became a household name with the Bengali TV hit serial ‘Mithai’ and then made her feature film debut opposite superstar Dev in ‘Pradhan’, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, she is making her web debut with the Bengali series ‘Kaalratri’, a thriller in which she plays a pivotal role. In an interview with ‘Millennium Post’, Soumitrisha discusses her new project and explains why she is selective about her work. Excerpts:

What made you choose ‘Kaalratri’ as your web debut?

As an actor, I am very particular about the characters I portray on screen. Before signing a project, I consider whether it will elevate my recognition and reputation in the industry, resonate with the audience and offer a chance to showcase my artistic skills. ‘Kaalratri’ stood out to me as a highly intriguing story. My character, Devi, has many layers and the series promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

‘Kaalratri’ is a thriller. Do you enjoy watching thrillers?

I absolutely love thrillers! ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is my all-time favourite series. Also, we Bengalis have a natural fascination for mystery and suspense. I feel lucky that my first web series is in this genre. Working with Ayan Chakraborty sir as the director of this ‘Hoichoi’ series was a fantastic experience.

You made your big-screen debut with superstar Dev in the blockbuster ‘Pradhan’. Are you being extra cautious while choosing your next film?

After receiving so much love from the audience for ‘Mithai’ and ‘Pradhan’, I’ve become more selective about the roles I take on. I always evaluate whether a particular character will be appreciated by the audience and whether it’s different from my previous roles. This approach limits the number of projects I take on, but I prefer being choosy because I want to meet the expectations of my audience, who have played a crucial role in my journey.

Any plans to return to TV soon?

There’s always a possibility to return to TV but the demanding schedules are a concern. They leave little room for flexibility to pursue other projects. Right now, I can’t do TV because I have some commitments. But TV serials have given me popularity, so I am open to doing them if I get a compelling story. As an actor, I am open to working on all platforms - serials, films and web series. But I want to do one project at a time. So, if I know I can commit to a serial for two years, then I would take it up for sure.

The trailer of ‘Kaalratri’ has been well-received on social media, but some netizens have drawn comparisons with ‘Indu’.

(Cuts in) There’s no resemblance at all. It’s unfair to judge an entire web series or compare it to another solely based on a trailer. While the atmosphere might seem similar, the plots are entirely different. Replicating storylines wouldn’t make sense for a production house. It would lead to audience disinterest and financial losses.