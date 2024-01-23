I personally like people in uniform: Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who has donned the uniform in the award-winning films ‘Shershaah’, ‘Mission Majnu’ and his recently released web series ‘Indian Police Force’, said that he likes people in uniform because his grandfather comes from the army.

The actor created a stir with the announcement of his joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the series ‘Indian Police Force’.

Now that the series has been released, Kabir Malik has been universally liked by the masses.

Talking about his connection with men in uniform and his thoughts, the actor recently shared, “I personally like people in uniform because even my grandfather comes from the army. This is my second time wearing a uniform. First, it was with the army and now it is with the Indian police force. I am loving and enjoying that personality and demeanour.”

Adding another celebrated performance to his versatile filmography, Sidharth Malhotra has once again set a higher benchmark and increased anticipation for ‘Yodha’.