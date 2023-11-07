'I now get a chance to play the characters that I resonate with'

New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur said South films have allowed her to explore romance and comedy, the two genres she believes are missing in cinema today. The actor, whose current release is the Hindi family comedy ‘Aankh Micholi’, became a sought-after name in Telugu cinema after her debut with 2022’s ‘Sita Ramam’.

After ‘Sita Ramam’, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Thakur said things are more or less the same, but now she gets to do films with meatier characters.

“I now get a chance to play the characters and films that I resonate with and be a part of films I always wanted to be a part of. Children’s cinema, fantasy and romance are the genres I wanted to explore. South, Telugu especially, has given me opportunities. When ‘Sita Ramam’ was released, it was something really fresh in the market. Kids, especially, believed in love. The love and appreciation I’ve got after ‘Sita Ramam’ not just in Telugu but also in the Hindi industry is just incredible. People from the north and Kolkata reached out to me and said we need more romantic movies. I feel romance and comedy are missing somewhere in cinema today,” the actor told the top news agency.

Thakur wants to entertain her audience and make them happy at a time when action spectacles appear to be flavour of the year. “I want the viewers to learn so much about human emotions and relationships which took a back seat because there is so much action in the market. There is so much other stuff but not these two things.”