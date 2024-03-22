I met mentors whom I can truly call my guardian angels: Sharvari

Sharvari said that when she ventured into the world of cinema, she had no backing and knew that to survive in the industry, her work needed to either be a hit or receive acclaim. Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vedaa’, took to ‘Instagram’ and shared a still from the film featuring John Abraham.

Sharvari captioned it, “Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grew up, I only had one answer: I wanted to be an actor! Well, it is easier said than done: years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt and introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well, the stars have to really align to get that one project.”

“That empowers you to deliver the best,” she added.

Talking about stepping into the industry with the 2020 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, Sharvari said, “I came to this beautiful industry with no backing, knowing fully well that every film that I do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive. Along the way, I met mentors, whom I can truly call my guardian angels. Nikkhil Advani sir, you are my guiding light. You believed in me. You told me to have faith in myself and you gave me ‘Vedaa’!”