I may have felt like an outsider at times in the past: Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren Gottlieb shared how she turned the pain of feeling like an outsider into a source of strength and connection. By forming meaningful relationships and embracing different cultures, she’s created a sense of belonging that comes from within.

Asked that she has spoken about feeling like an outsider in different phases of her life and how she transformed that feeling into strength, Lauren, an American dancer-actress, told a top news agency: “Over time, I’ve built such strong friendships and chosen family all over the world and that’s become such a beautiful, grounding thing for me. Wherever I go now, it feels like I’m wrapped in this big, tight hug of love and support. Being in different places, immersed in different cultures, has become something I really enjoy - it excites me, inspires me and makes me feel connected rather than separate.”

She said she may have felt like an outsider, but the experience helped her. “So, while I may have felt like an outsider at times in the past, I think that experience helped me find a deeper sense of belonging in myself. And now, that sense of home travels with me,” said Lauren.

On the work front, Lauren choreographed and performed the number ‘Who Rules The World’ from ‘The Royals’. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora and Luke Kenny.