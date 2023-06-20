Akshay Kumar recently opened up on dealing with criticism and revealed what keeps him going. In a new interview, he said that though he feels bad when criticised, he is ‘proud of the ability’ of moving on ‘extremely quickly’.

In an interview with a well-reputed media agency, Akshay said, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good, there are all praises and when it’s not, it’s more critical than you can imagine. Yes, I am human and good feels good and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly.”

“What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work. I love working and no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on. There is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in and that’s how I deal with it,” the ‘Airlift’ star added.

Talking about if his film’s box office numbers bother him, Akshay said, “Of course, they do. We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops. The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. It means that’s time for you to change. Which I think we as an entire industry are trying to do.”