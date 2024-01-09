I love the idea of transforming: Adarsh Gourav

Every time Adarsh Gourav has taken on any role, he has distinctively embodied the look of his character to perfection. He said that he loves the idea of transforming and added that it doesn’t have to be something major.

From the audacious Calisthenics instructor in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, in which he underwent a tremendous physical fitness journey to look the party, to the gritty Chota Ganchi in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, each role is not merely portrayed but inhabited.

In the web series ‘Hostel Daze’, Adarsh steps into the shoes of Ankit, a regular college boy, who displays a stark contrast to his look as Balram.

“I believe in understanding and empathising with the person I embody on screen,” he said.

This commitment is evident in his preparation for roles like Balram Halwai in ‘The White Tiger’ or Gourav in ‘Extrapolation’, where he immersed himself in the lives of real farmers’ widows in a remote Nagpur village.

“I love the idea of transforming. It doesn’t always have to be something major. It can be something as small as your hair or facial hair, but I believe the look of the character has to complement the storyline,” he said.