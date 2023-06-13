I love hanging with a character: Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner insisted that it’s important to be ‘nice’ to the crew on set because she knows she could never do their jobs.

The 51-year-old actor, who spent her summers working in various behind-the-scenes roles at theatres before finding fame, admitted that she kept getting moved to different departments because she wasn’t particularly skilled in areas such as set-building or costume fitting, reported ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, she said: “People have no idea that they are the crucial link to getting your start. I worked in summer stock every summer. I would hang the lights and build the sets and sell the tickets.”

“I’ve been fired from costume departments before and they sent me to construction. I got sent back to costumes. They sent me to the tickets. I might as well be a performer and I better be nice doing it, because I know I can’t do those other jobs,” she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘13 Going On 30’ star, who was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet (17), Seraphina (14) and 11-year-old Samuel with him, has in recent years turned away from movies to go back to television with roles in the sitcom ‘Party Down’ and ‘Apple+’ drama ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’.

She explained that she ‘loves’ being able to spend more time with a character for a batch of episodes as opposed to when she is starring in a movie.

“What I love about television - I love hanging with a character. The richness of those relationships over time is reflected in the work. That has been really joyful about doing ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ after all of those years on ‘Alias’,’ she said.