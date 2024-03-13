I love Goa: 'Madgaon Express' director Kunal Kemmu

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who has donned a director’s hat with the upcoming film ‘Madgaon Express’, which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, got candid about why he chose to set the film’s backdrop in Goa.

Recently, Kunal unveiled the film’s trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true, but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa.

Actors Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama.

Talking about his experience of shooting in Goa, Kunal said, “I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa, everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years.”

‘Madgaon Express’ will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.