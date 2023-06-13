I live in the moment: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he prefers to live in the present as clinging to memories is for people who have "retired".

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the 57-year-old star was asked by a fan if he was someone who gets attached to memories of the past.

Shah Rukh responded: "No I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired."

The actor said one thing he would want his and Gauri Khan's children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - to learn from him is the "patience to deal with nonsense".

Suhana is set to debut in the film industry as an actor with Netflix's "The Archies" movie, while Aryan is writing and directing a series, reportedly titled "Stardom".

Shah Rukh said he is proud of Suhana as a father but is more excited about "The Archies" being a Zoya Akhtar directorial.

"Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually," he wrote.

Teasing his upcoming films - "Jawan" with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" - the superstar said he is excited about both the projects.

He said "Jawan" was a taxing project for him physically, but the film is "absolutely ready steady po!" now.

"Jawan for sure lots of action," he wrote in response to a query on the more difficult project between "Jawan" or "Dunki".

But being able to bring Hirani's vision on screen was equally challenging, said the superstar. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted.".

Shah Rukh's last big screen release was blockbuster hit "Pathaan", which earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

"Jawan" will hit the cinemas on September 7, while "Dunki" will arrive in theatres in December.