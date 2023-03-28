I literally put my heart and soul into ‘Om’: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the industry for around 15 years and while huge commercial success has often eluded him, the 37-year-old has made his presence felt with movies like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and the recent OTT series, ‘The Night Manager’. Aditya, whose big release ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ did not fare well at the box office last year, recently opened up about the same and the learnings he had along the way.

“No one knows the secret code of success. Yes, I literally put my heart and soul into ‘Om’. The film failed, but it taught me a lot. You learn something or other from each project. I did action for the first time in the movie ‘Om’. Though the movie did not do well, I hope that everything I did and learnt about the action genre for the movie helps me out in future projects,” he told a top news organisation.

Aditya is now looking forward to ‘Gumraah’, which is helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. The thriller murder mystery is the official remake of the Telugu film ‘Thadam’, with Aditya donning a double role for the same. Speaking about his role, the actor said, “It was quite challenging to essay the double role. I also wanted to push myself and challenge myself. So, it was interesting to be a part of ‘Gumraah’. It’s a different film. I hope the audience will like it.”