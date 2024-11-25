‘I like to take backseat and do films without pressure’

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu doesn’t mind taking a backseat and doing films where the pressure of the release is not on her. Speaking at ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’, she recalled opting for Rajkumar Hirani’s 2023 directorial ‘Dunki’, headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Everyone says that people don’t want to come to you with films that have big heroes because they think you won’t be doing that. But sometimes I do like to take a backseat where I know that I will do my job and it won’t be a stupid role, but the pressure is not on me to headline,” she said.

She added, “When I did ‘Dunki’, trust me, I was so much at ease around the release time. There was Rajkumar Hirani; you have Shah Rukh Khan, so I took a backseat and said, ‘Now all these big names will take the front seats and drive the car’.”

Sharing her experience of working on the film and Khan, the actress said that he is someone she admires a lot. “Only a few people are there who have an on-screen and off-screen presence of a star. You can learn many things from the people on-screen, but for me, the first thing is that he is well-read. He carries knowledge and the way he can talk deeply on any topic...,” she added.