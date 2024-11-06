I like to challenge myself: Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, opened up about his character in the film and what made him say yes to the grey character.

In the film, his character is shown to be a serial offender of domestic abuse and often subjects his wife, essayed by Kriti Sanon, to violence and harassment.

Sharing his thoughts on choosing such an intense role without fear of audience perception or image-building, he said, “For me, it’d have been a problem if throughout the film we would have glorified this character and wouldn’t have punished it in the end, but the messaging is right. He is punished in the end, because that is the case.”

“Also, it allows me to show a lot of emotions. I thought it’d have been a good, challenging character for me. And I like to challenge myself, I guess,” he added.

Shaheer is widely recognised for his role as Arjun in the epic TV series ‘Mahabharat’. With his character of Dhruv Sood in ‘Do Patti’, the actor has showcased his range. The film, which marked his Bollywood debut, also stars Kriti Sanon in dual roles and Kajol.

Despite concerns about the potential negative impact on his image, Sheikh embraced the role of Dhruv Sood and delivered a stellar performance.