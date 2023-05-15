I know what a life of struggle is: Bhuvan Bam

‘YouTube’ sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam is planning to use his own production house as a medium to support new talent and hire people from smaller towns who might not get exposure in the departments of scripting, editing, lyrics and other technical departments.

Rohit Raj, the co-founder of ‘BB Ki Vines’, said, “We, as a production house, want to do our bit by giving a chance to all the aspiring talents in the writing and technical departments who lack information on where to start in the entertainment world.”

“Like them, we had our share of the journey in the industry. Hence, we understand the process and its struggles and want to become a medium for such budding talents by giving them a fair opportunity in our production house,” he added.

Bhuvan Bam shared, “I know what a life of struggle is and what it’s like to be someone who is an outsider, with no contacts in the industry. Today, whatever I am, it’s because of all the love I got from people across the country.”

“Now, in a way to say thank you, I am going to use my own production house as a medium to hire talented people from smaller towns who might not get the exposure that some of their other counterparts from big cities. It is a small idea that I hope will make a big impact on someone's life,” he added.

Bhuvan Bam’s last release was ‘Taaza Khabar’, a fantasy thriller, which has already been out on OTT streamer ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ and is considered one of the most popular series of the year.

He also has a rom-com series, ‘Rafta Rafta’, released on ‘Amazon miniTV’.