I just thought the world of her: Jake Lacy on working with Sarah Snook on 'All Her Fault'

New Delhi: ‘The White Lotus’ star Jake Lacy, who is currently starring in ‘All Her Fault’, said he was really keen to work with ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook and that was part of the reason he decided to do the show.

In ‘All Her Fault’, Snook’s Marissa Irvine goes to pick up her son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his school, only to realise that he has been kidnapped. Marissa and her husband, Peter (Lacy), accompanied by a fellow parent, Jenny (Dakota Fanning), begin a search that unravels many family secrets. The series is currently streaming on ‘JioHotstar’ in India.

“Sarah was attached when they started speaking to me about doing it and I’m a huge fan of her work and we had met prior, so I just thought the world of her. And I was very excited to get to work with her,” the actor told PTI.

Lacy said he had also worked with directors Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis in the past and really liked their work. “I didn’t know the full scope of my character in the story when I signed on,” the 39-year-old said, adding that he was lucky to be part of a show with talented actors like Fanning, Sophia Lillis, Jay Ellis, Daniel Monks, Duke McCloud and Michael Pena.

He added, “It’s a wonderful group. I’ve been very lucky to work on projects where I like the people on the product; it makes this work very easy, because you don’t have to lie. You just get to go like, ‘I really love these people’. I’m super proud of what we made. And they’re all as advertised, like good people and very talented.”

The ‘Peacock’ series is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andrea Mara. The actor admitted that he went through the book several times to put the pieces together and make everything less confusing.