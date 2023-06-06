'I just hope I keep pushing the boundary to just do better'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating her performance in her latest released film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

“I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen and I’m so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I’m seeing post-release of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’,” she said.

The actor felt that’s exactly how she felt when ‘Kedarnath’, her debut, was released in 2018.

“It truly feels like a debut again and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow and while the journey is endless, it’s important to celebrate these little victories,” she added.

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan went to a cinema hall to watch the film with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

Speaking about the same, Sara shared, “I’m so thankful that my brother and mother have laughed so hard watching this film, cried in the climax and are proud of me and the film. It’s just onward and upward from here.”

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya, who are madly in love with each other. Sara’s on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audience in love with the fresh pairing.